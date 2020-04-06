Former north-east paramedics return to boost colleagues during crisis

Paramedics on the front line in the fight against coronavirus have been boosted by the return of their former colleagues.

Fearing an upsurge in the number of call-outs as the number of coronavirus cases increases across the north-east and throughout Scotland, the Scottish Ambulance Service put out a request for its ex-employees – including retired staff – to come back into the fold.

Scores of former staff in the north-east have responded to the call – bolstering the service’s ranks and making it better prepared for the week ahead.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “As part of our Covid-19 handling, we are engaging with former staff members and retirees across Scotland to encourage them to rejoin the team.”

The service is also dealing with the coronavirus pandemic by providing extra training to its community first responders – members of the public who volunteers to help people in their neighbourhood by responding to medical emergencies while the ambulance is on its way.

In normal circumstances, the service would train responders in a wide range of emergency skills.

That includes teaching them how to use specialist equipment such as defibrillators and oxygen therapy apparatus.

Responders can help people suffering from heart attacks or asthma attacks in the brief time before paramedics arrive.

This improves patient survival and recovery.

Now, the service is ensuring such responders have access to protective equipment and can stick to social distancing measures where possible.

The spokesman added: “We are also looking to utilise the support of our fantastic community first responders by matching up their unique skills with the requirements we have in supporting roles across the service.”

Managers within the service have ensured that all its staff in the north-east coming into contact with members of the public are kitted-up appropriately.

The spokesman added: “Our number-one priority is ensuring our staff have the appropriate personal protection equipment to do their jobs.

“Like other health boards across Scotland we are working hard to ensure we get regular supplies of the kit we need.

“We are receiving further deliveries from the NHS central stock and continue to monitor the situation daily.”

The spokesman thanked north-east residents for their support in the last few weeks – and emphasised the most important thing they can do is keep following social distancing measures.

“We would urge the public to stay at home and adhere to correct social distancing practices to protect themselves and our NHS,” said the spokesman.

He added: “Our staff are doing a fantastic job during these challenging times and if we all work together we can minimise the impact of this virus in Scotland.”

The service’s chief executive Pauline Howie said: “This is an unprecedented situation and our staff across the country are doing a fantastic job in caring for patients across Scotland.

“The fight against Covid-19 required the NHS to think differently and to move at pace.”

The service received a welcome boost at the of last week when the Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) launches its second life-saving emergency response helicopter, which is no based at Aberdeen International Airport.

Scottish Ambulance Service chairman Tom Steele said: “SCAA has proved a vital component in the 999 emergency response network, responding to nearly 2,500 emergencies since the charity launched.

“Working very closely with our service, SCAA has saved many lives – especially in the more remote and rural areas of Scotland.

“A second helicopter will add very significant capability to the entire Scottish air ambulance fleet. It will bringing fast medical care to sick and injured patients as well as quick life-saving transport to hospital if required.

“Everyone in the country should be very grateful to SCAA for their massive fundraising effort and to the Scottish public for their generous ongoing support.

“We all wish them well in their crucial role.”

