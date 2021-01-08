Former north-east nursery goes on the market

A former children’s day nursery in the north-east has been put up for sale.

The former Alford Day Nursery comprises a nursery with effective operating capacity for 30 children aged zero to five-years-old, and a four-bed owner’s accommodation attached.

It is on the market for an asking price of £400,000.

The premises was brought to the market by specialist business property adviser, Christie and Co.

The nursery’s current owner, Tanya Tough, purchased the business in 2009. Due to a change in family circumstances, she decided to close the nursery and sell the property.

She said: “We’ve owned Alford Day Nursery for more than 10 years now and have loved seeing it grow and flourish.

“As my husband is now near retirement age and my children are close to finishing at their school, we feel this is the right time for us to pass on the business to a new owner.”

Rosie Adlem, director at Christie and Co, added: “The former Alford Day Nursery offers its new owner an exceptional opportunity to either re-establish a lovely nursery or even explore the possibility of providing alternative childcare services.

“The added element of the private house would offer a new owner great on-site accommodation or provide scope for expansion of the business premises.

“With the growth of the looked-after children’s market, we also expect a high degree of interest from experienced operators of children’s homes.”