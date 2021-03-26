Former north-east hospital is now ‘surplus to requirements’

A former north-east hospital has now been deemed surplus to requirements by the health and social care teams.

Several options were previously considered for Ugie Hospital in Peterhead, after it emerged the Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership was looking at closing the facility down.

The decision was made to close the building, which is more than 110 years old, and the in-patient bed provision was moved in November 2019 to the Peterhead Community Hospital.

Now, members of Aberdeenshire Council’s integrated joint board are being asked to instruct the interim chief officer of the Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership (AHSCP) to confirm to NHS Grampian the property is now surplus to requirements.

Staff were all moved out of the building by the end of last year, and the site is currently empty.

In a report which will be discussed when the integration joint board (IJB) meets on March 31, Mark Simpson, partnership manager (north) at the AHSCP, said: “Ugie Hospital, Peterhead was previously the base for the delivery of an inpatient service and various outpatient services.

“The IJB has previously considered several reports from the Peterhead Project Board, the most recent being at the meeting on 30 October 2019 where it was agreed that inpatient rehabilitation services be consolidated at Peterhead Community Hospital and that work to find improved accommodation for the remaining Partnership staff accommodated at Ugie Hospital continue.

“All Partnership services and staff were subsequently relocated by the end of 2020 and the building is currently empty.

“In-patient bed provision from Ugie Hospital was transferred to Peterhead Community Hospital in November 2019.

“This consolidation of inpatient services within Summers Ward went very smoothly, with both patients and staff reporting positively on the improved physical environment and improved access to diagnostics services.

“No detriment to patient flow has been identified.

“The AHSCP has not identified an alternative use for the building, which remains is very poor condition. Ugie Hospital is no longer required by Aberdeenshire HSCP and can be declared surplus at this time.”

The AHSCP operates outpatient services elsewhere in north Aberdeenshire, including at Childsmile in Fraserburgh and Old Age Psychiatry and Community Psychiatry Nursing at Crimond Medical Centre.

It also operates the Collieburn Outreach which is a mixture of home working and based at Fraserburgh Hospital, and the Ugie Podiatry at the Peterhead Health Centre.