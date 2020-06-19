Former north-east estate agent office could be transformed into new home

An empty estate agent office in a north-east town could be given a new future as a home.

St Nicholas House on Banchory’s Station Road was the base for the Strutt and Parker firm until last summer.

It used to be a school and is a B-listed property.

Developer Grant Fraser has applied for permission for change of use for the schoolhouse building.

A design station said the former office was “better suited” as a home due its design and history as an education facility.

It said: “Although the building is currently categorised as a commercial property this application will demonstrate that the property is better suited as a residential dwelling given the buildings design and heritage as a school and schoolhouse.”

The documents submitted as part of the planning application also said that residents in Banchory would back the scheme.

It said: “It is likely that many local residents would support the proposed change of use from commercial to a residential dwelling on the grounds that the property is located in a mainly residential area and it will be sympathetically restored and well maintained as a family home.

“It could also have a positive effect on the valuation of residential homes that are situated in close proximity because residential homes located next to commercial buildings are often devalued.

“Conversion to a residential dwelling will significantly reduce the number of visitors and the risks associated with those visitors parking on a busy main road.”