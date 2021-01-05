Former north-east coffee shop set to be turned into pizzeria

Plans to convert a former north-east coffee shop into a pizzeria have been given the green light.

Proposals had been submitted to Aberdeenshire Council seeking permission to convert the former Symposium coffee house on Ellon’s Neil Ross Square into a pizza restaurant.

And the plans for the pizzeria have now been given the go-ahead by the local authority.

The restaurant will form an expansion of neighbouring grocery store Bare – Zero Waste Living.

Councillor Louise McAllister, who represents the area, said: “It’s good to see a vacant unit brought back into use and will be good for the area.

“It’s a huge positive for the town to make use of that vacant site.

“Hopefully it’s going to be really successful.”

The plans include the provision of a seated dining area to the front of the unit and servery, kitchen and toilets toward the rear.

Aberdeenshire Council’s decision notice stated: “This development will make use of a vacant shop building within the town centre and will not have a detrimental impact on the amenity of surrounding properties.”

Permission for the development is granted on the condition that details of an “odour control system” to be installed are submitted and approved before the premises is brought into use.

Planning documents state: “In addition to the proposed change of use of the unit, the applicant proposes to

install a 200mm diameter extraction flue at the rear of the building.

“Infrastructure Services (Environmental Health) originally objected to the proposal

on the grounds that insufficient information had been provided regarding the proposed wood-fired oven and its associated flue.

“Following further discussions with the applicant’s agent it withdrew its objection on condition that details of an odour control system to be installed in the premises is submitted and approved prior to the premises being brought into use.

“The premises lie within the defined town centre area for Ellon. Although there are other elements including residential property within the town centre, the neighbouring units are all retail or other commercial.

“At present the unit is vacant, although its most recent uses have been retail.

“The current proposal would bring a currently vacant unit back into use and operation

of a pizzeria in the premises would be a use entirely appropriate to a retail street

location.”

Councillor Gillian Owen, who also represents the Ellon area, said: “This is a welcome addition to the varied range of takeaways we have in Ellon.

“I’ve always believed Neil Ross Square is an ideal site for food outlets, it would make a lovely continental style area.”