Former north-east business centre to be demolished

A former north-east business centre will be demolished as a buyer cannot be found for the premises.

Glenugie Business Centre in Peterhead will be knocked down after councillors agreed on a new strategy to market the site.

Members of Aberdeenshire Council’s Buchan Area Committee discussed the matter in private last week.

They heard that despite repeated efforts to market the Windmill Street and King Street properties, the council failed to secure a sale in both the private and commercial sectors.

The properties once housed the town’s Social Work department before their relocation to Buchan House.

After discussing the buildings with various interested parties, the evidence showed that the viability to commercially develop or refurbish them is limited.

Councillors were also advised that it costs the local authority about £37,000 annually in holding costs for the vacant properties.

This figure is expected to rise as further deterioration in the condition of the buildings occurs.

Councillor Norman Smith, chairman of the Buchan Area Committee, said: “Officers advised us that in recent times, particularly over the past five months in light of Covid-19, market sentiment has deteriorated further and they do not predict any improvement in the immediate future.

“Regrettably, given the lack of interest and the ongoing costs to the council, we consider the only viable course of action is to demolish the buildings on site in the expectation that a cleared site will be of greater market appeal and that a purchaser will be identified when general economic and market conditions improve.”