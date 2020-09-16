Former north-east business centre broken into overnight

A former north-east business centre has been broken into.

Glenugie Business Centre in Peterhead was targeted at some point on Monday night into Tuesday.

No serious damage was caused, and it is not known if anything was stolen.

The building and the adjoining properties on Windmill Street and King Street have been empty since the town’s social work department moved to Buchan House.

Councillors agreed plans to demolish the building earlier this month as they have been unable to sell it.

Amanda Roe, Buchan area manager, said: “Regrettably, the former Glenugie Business Centre experienced a break-in, which was discovered and subsequently reported on the morning of September 15.

“No serious damage was suffered to the property, and the building was made secure before noon.

“Aberdeenshire Council are required to resolve such incidents within two hours of the issue being reported, which was done in this scenario.”