Former north-east British Legion base could be converted into flats

A former British Legion social club in a north-east town could be given a new future as flats.

The two-storey structure on Macduff’s Mill Street has lain vacant for a number of years and a developer wants to create 14 new homes inside the building.

Newcastle-based firm Eastwynn Limited have lodged plans for the development with Aberdeenshire Council.

They are hoping to create more than a dozen one and two bedroom apartments at the old social club.

A design statement submitted alongside the proposals said 12 of the homes would be on existing ground and first floor with two more flats in a new roof structure.

The report said: “The two additional apartments will be situated within the new roof structure which will replace the existing pitched roof and the east section flat roof.

“All fourteen apartments will be served by the new addition of a passenger lift, giving access to all apartments for the disabled.

“The new loft apartments will benefit from the addition of traditional dormer windows, which reflect the former buildings dormers.”

There would also be a car park for each flat as well as a secure bicycle storage area.