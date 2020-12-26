Former NHS Grampian chief executive lands new role

The former chief executive of a north-east health board has been given a new appointment in the Scottish Government.

Professor Amanda Croft stepped down from her role as chief executive at NHS Grampian last month.

Now, it has been confirmed that she has been appointed chief nursing officer at the Scottish Government.

Prof Croft, who has more than 30 years of experience across acute and primary health care services, is expected to take up the role in February, working alongside the current chief nursing officer Professor Fiona McQueen, who is due to retire in March.

Prof Croft was succeeded in her chief executive role at NHS Grampian by Dr Caroline Hiscox.

Other new appointments include Caroline Lamb as chief executive of NHS Scotland and Scottish Government Director General Health and Social Care, and Dr Gregor Smith as Chief Medical Officer.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said: ”I want to congratulate Caroline Lamb, Dr Gregor Smith and Professor Amanda Croft on their appointments to these crucial roles.

“All three bring a wealth of experience and I know they will work collaboratively with health and social care staff across the country as we continue to respond to the Covid pandemic, remobilise NHS Scotland and ensure people access the right care, in the right place.

“I also want to extend my personal thanks to Elinor Mitchell and John Connaghan for the leadership they have provided in an interim capacity over the last eight months.

“That thanks is extended to Professor Fiona McQueen for everything she has done throughout her career, including the Royal Hospital for Sick Children, the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and for ensuring NHS Scotland has been able to respond to the Covid pandemic.

“The contribution of all three has been invaluable and I wish them well for the future.”