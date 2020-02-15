Former marine who suffered life-changing injuries in Afghanistan to give talk in north-east

A former marine left with life-changing injuries when he stepped on a landmine in Afghanistan will share his story during an event the north-east next month.

Paul Barrett nearly died and suffered catastrophic injuries during the incident in 2009.

He lost a leg and ended up with damage in his other leg and hands, also losing sight in one eye and his hearing in one ear.

Yet he continues to achieve his goals, recently climbing Ben Nevis and completing a parachute jump.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

He will share his story at a 2020 Vision for Clubs event in Newmachar at the Axis Centre on March 28 from 10am until 3pm.