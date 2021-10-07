Former lorry driver raped girls as they slept over at his house

A married pervert raped two young girls as they slept over at his house.

Joseph Holmes, 64, pounced on the victims at the property in Rattray, Aberdeenshire, between January 1999 and December 2020.

The former lorry driver also sexually assaulted two further girls at the same time and place, including in his attic.

The offences only came to light when one of the rape victims handed her mum a note of what happened, which sparked a full investigation with more victims coming forward.

Holmes pleaded guilty to raping the two victims as well as a series of sexual assaults on one of them and the two other girls.

He separately admitted using lewd, indecent and libidinous practices on the other rape victim.

Rape victim ‘punched and kicked’ accused before attack

The High Court in Glasgow heard how one victim stayed over frequently at Holmes during the coronavirus pandemic.

He exposed himself to her and forced her to perform a sex act on him and he did the same to her.

Holmes tried to rape the girl and forced himself on top of her as she slept in the early hours of December 2 2020.

Prosecutor Michael McIntosh added: “She struggled with him, trying to punch and kick him.”

But Holmes overpowered and raped her.

Mr McIntosh said: “The girl recalls crying when he left the room.

“The girl returned home and her mother noticed she became very upset.

“She left the room and returned with a note which said what Holmes had done to her.

“Her mother tried to explore what happened and she said he had done things to her for some time.

“She disclosed what happened that morning and the police were contacted.”

The girl reported Holmes tried to kiss her on the mouth and groped her but was never able to touch her private parts.

Police were contacted and Holmes’ DNA was found on her body and her DNA was discovered on his fingers.

Other victims came forward

The report sparked a wave of further females coming forward to report being victims at the hands of Holmes.

The court was earlier told Holmes struck in January 1999.

Holmes led the girl into an attic and groped her.

She would also be touched in bed as she “pretended to be asleep.”

The girl was also forced to touch Holmes, who took “any chance he got” to pounce on top of her.

Another victim recalled being “frightened and uncomfortable” in Holmes’ presence.

She was repeatedly groped in a bed by Holmes, including when she also pretended to be asleep.

The girl also recalled her pyjama bottoms being pulled down before being raped by Holmes.

Accused was questioned in 2009

Prosecutor Michael McIntosh said: “On learning he had been arrested for sexual offences, she came forward to report to the police the abuse she experienced including being raped.”

Another girl – now an adult – recalled being kissed on the lips by Holmes, who tried to pull her trousers down.

She was also repeatedly groped over and under her clothing as well as being approached by behind by Holmes.

She went to the police to report the matter in June 2009 but Holmes was released as no one else had come forward at the time.

Holmes also exposed himself to a girl who also stayed over at his property during the pandemic.

She claimed Holmes tried to grope her bottom and put his hands down her clothing but was unable to touch her intimately.

The girl claimed he also tried to kiss her and put his tongue in her mouth.

Sentence was deferred until the end of the month for background reports by judge Lord Armstrong.

He labelled the crimes as “grave” before putting him on the sex offenders register and continuing his remand in custody meantime.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen, as well as the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE.