Former Japanese internment camp inmate tells of experiences 75 years after liberation

A north-east woman has told of her experience in a Japanese interment camp during the second world war.

In February 1943, Peterhead-born Moira Barbour, who was then living in Shanghai with her prison officer father William, mother Ina and sister Rhona, was put into a truck alongside her family by the Japanese army and taken to a camp in the city.

Moira, who will turn 87 in December, said: “It was Shanghai that I was in.

“I was nine years old, and we were all put into these trucks and taken to the camp, and I was there in that camp for a couple of years.

“Obviously, the food wasn’t good, and as the years went on it got worse and worse and worse. All we got was rice and cracked wheat, that’s all we got to eat.”

The camp was one of several Japanese internment camps for foreigners in the city – British, American, and Dutch people, people who had been working in the banks, in the police and on the docks.

There were also schoolteachers, who helped Moira continue with her studies.

She said: “There were no books or pencils or anything like that, and all the things the teachers taught us we had to memorise, so to this day I’ve got a very, very good memory, because that’s the way I was taught.”

But what happened after two years in that camp was difficult to forget – she, her family and 1,200 to 1,500 others in the camp were ordered to walk to another camp, outside the city, where conditions were more brutal.

“I saw people getting beaten, everything you shouldn’t see,” she said.

“I understood everything, because I was nine, and I think I was quite a sharp nine-year-old! I understood everything.

“My mother said we were told we weren’t allowed to look at the Japanese. We had to look down, but my mother said that made no difference to me, I just looked at them.

“There was one Japanese guard in particular who took a fancy to me – not in a bad way, but he would sometimes give me something like an orange or a piece of bread, because I used to laugh at them.

“They thought I was laughing with them, but I was laughing at them.

“My mother said, I don’t know what it was, Moira, but you were never, ever scared of them. That must have just been my nature.”

Speaking of her memories of the camp, Moira said: “My father happened to be the senior officer in the camp, and he was told there was no food left, they didn’t have any food for their own soldiers, and we were all going to be killed.

“They told my father that, and my father asked the commandant, what do you mean?

“And he said, well, he meant either shot or beheaded, but everyone was going to be killed. Luckily the Americans came and saved us.”

On August 6, 1945, the US detonated their atomic bomb over Hiroshima in Japan. Three days later, they detonated another over Nagasaki.

That same month, the Yuyuen Road Camp where Moira and her family were being held was liberated by US soldiers.

What followed was several years of new homes, when the family moved to Lonmay near Fraserburgh, then to Inverurie, then to Berlin after William got a job at the notorious Spandau Prison, where high-up Nazis such as Rudolf Hess were held.

Moira later moved back to Aberdeen, meeting her future husband Jim there, and the couple immigrated to New Zealand for five years before returning to the north-east.

Her experiences at the camp, however, had never escaped her.

“A few years ago, two friends of ours and Jim and I went on a tour of the Far East, and we were in Shanghai,” she said.

“My husband asked the courier if he could take us to the camp. I hadn’t had any problems, but every now and again, not recently, I would take a bad turn.

“I asked my husband, what do I do? And he said, well, you don’t make any noise, but all your tears come down your face. They call it post-traumatic stress.

“They took us to the camp, I saw the camp, and I got quite upset.”

But Moira, is determined to keep telling her story.

“The Gordon Highlanders used to have a dinner every year, and my husband and I were always invited, and I remember this guy saying to me, what regiment was your husband in?

“I said, he wasn’t in the war, it was me.

“And he looked at me, and I can remember him saying: Just remember Moira, to tell as many people as you can, because if not, it’ll be all forgotten.”