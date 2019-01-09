Plans to turn former Aberdeen restaurant into flats

Plans have been launched that would pave the way for a former Aberdeen restaurant to be turned into flats.

MAC Architects has asked Aberdeen City Council for listed building consent to replace the windows at Ciao Napoli on Bon Accord Crescent.

The former Italian eatery closed in April last year after being run by businessman Peppe Lepre for more than 14 years.

At the time, Mr Lepre told the Evening Express he wanted to spend more time with his family.

Originally from Naples, Mr Lepre was also the head chef of the restaurant that was crowned Restaurant of the Year at the Evening Express Retailer Awards in 2016.

Proposals by ABZ Property Development Ltd for the new windows and entrance door will allow the restaurant to be converted into flats.

Currently the eatery has B-listed building status, meaning the developers need permission from planners to carry out work.

A supporting statement by MAC Architects said: “Our proposal for the building is to convert the space into six one-bedroom apartments.

“All the apartments will utilise the existing principal entrance on Bon Accord Crescent, apart from the lower ground floor which will be self-contained.

“Our approach to the design of the apartments is an inclusive environment where everyone, regardless of age, disability or circumstances, can make use of the facilities safely and without assistance.”