Former Gladiators star and This Morning doctor to give talk at Aberdeen health event

A former star of hit TV show Gladiators will speak at a health event in Aberdeen next year.

Dr Zoe Williams – who is now a resident GP on ITV’s This Morning and played Amazon in the second series of Gladiators – will be the keynote speaker at the first-ever Aberdeen Health and Wellbeing Festival.

She will host one of a number of talks at the event, where workshops will be held and stalls will be set up to encourage people to live a healthier lifestyle.

The festival is backed by the Aberdeen City Health & Social Care Partnership and has been organised by GP Emma Windle and solicitor Sarah Stewart.

Emma said: “More and more illnesses we see are lifestyle-based – it’s all lifestyle choices.

“There are huge amounts of (people with) diabetes and heart disease and so much comes from not making the best choices.

“There’s huge pressure on the NHS and if people can make small changes and not need as much, that would be brilliant.”

Due to the number of firms coming on board to back the event, there will be no admission charge to visitors.

Among them are Burness Paull, Anderson Anderson Brown and Scotmid, as well as title sponsor Iqarus.

Sarah said: “People are saying Aberdeen really needs this event and that’s making us feel really positive. We want to try to capture people who wouldn’t normally come to this kind of thing.”

Aberdeen City Health & Social Care Partnership chief officer Sandra Ross said: “I applaud Sarah and Emma for the initiative they have shown and their commitment to contribute something very positive to the city.

“The line-up of workshops, activities, stalls and speakers is truly impressive and I am sure festivalgoers will be motivated to make positive differences in their own lives which will contribute to their health and happiness.”

The festival will be held from 9am until 5pm on January 25 in the Wood Building at Robert Gordon University.