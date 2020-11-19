Former French school to be used by Aberdeen academy pupils

The former Total French school building is to be used as an extension to an Aberdeen academy.

Aberdeen City Council announced that the site, on Esslemont Avenue, will be used by pupils at Aberdeen Grammar School.

The previous tenancy agreement for the site ended on November 1.

It was previously used to teach the children of French oil and gas workers, but lessons were relocated to Albyn School in 2018 and the building has since lain empty, however could not be used as it was under a commercial lease.

The move will assist with the increasing pupil roll at the school, with forecasts predicting the academy will continue to see increases on the school roll until at least 2026.

It’s anticipated the building will be fully operational from early 2021, with school staff now planning how best to utilise the additional space.

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Councillor Jenny Laing said: “I am absolutely delighted that the ending of the longstanding commercial lease means this building can now be fully utilised for the benefit of Aberdeen Grammar School pupils and staff.

“I know this decision will be warmly welcomed by staff, pupils and parents alike as the extra accommodation will provide the school with additional teaching space and afford staff greater flexibility as they deliver their high quality and diverse curriculum.”

A business case for using the former French school was approved by the capital board.

The costs associated with running the building will be covered by existing revenue budgets.