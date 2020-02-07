Former Formula One pit crew to open Aberdeen data event

Former McLaren Formula One pit crew member Marc Priestly will open a data event in Aberdeen next month.

DataFest Aberdeen will celebrate data innovation in all its forms, as well as its benefits for business and the economy, when it rolls into the north-east.

Priestly will launch the event with a keynote presentation, showcasing the central role data has to play in his industry.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The Data Lab CEO, Gillian Docherty, said: “Data plays a pivotal role in the fast-moving, technology-driven motorsports industry.

“It will be hugely interesting for audiences to hear how data can be used on the racetrack to give drivers a competitive edge.

“Tactics like this can be applied to everyday businesses to achieve desired results.”

A limited release of tickets is available at citizenticket.co.uk/events/datafest/datafest-aberdeen/