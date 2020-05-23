Former Evening Express sports editor Charlie Allan takes on hair-raising challenge

An Aberdeen hairdressing firm has come up with a novel way to rescue its customers roots during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Findlays, on Holburn Street, is delivering hair dye and equipment direct to clients’ homes – and their spouses are even getting in on the act by applying it.

Salon owner Joanne Palacios came up with the idea after being inundated with calls from frustrated customers who were no longer able to get their roots touched up due to social distancing restrictions.

She agreed to supply the ingredients needed to mix the colour of dye required for each customer and even advises their partners and spouses on how to apply it.

We asked retired former Evening Express sports editor Charlie Allan – whose wife, Janice, is a regular customer at Findlays – to write his own diary of what it was like to be a hairdresser for a day.

He said: “When you are asked to dye your wife’s hair the first thing that comes to mind is, ‘how do I get out of this?'”

“I mean, it’s right up there with dreaded questions like ‘do you notice anything different about me?’ or ‘does my bottom look big in this?’”

“When the wee bag arrived it contained a pair of rubber gloves that even OJ Simpson’s lawyer would find impossible to say fit, a wee bowl, a paint brush thing – and two bags of what can only be described as ‘stuff’.

“That’s your pigment and activator,” I was immediately informed by an increasingly nervous looking wife, who was seated in a chair in the kitchen with a towel around her shoulders to catch any drips – of blood?

“Once mixed, the two ingredients look a lot like the grey paint I used to put on the model planes I built as a kid.

“They hung from my bedroom roof – as I would probably be doing soon if this little adventure went wrong.

“The hardest bit was using the pointy end of the brush handle to separate the strands of hair into two lines so that I could properly apply the grey goo.

“Especially when you haven’t handled a comb for half a century and are wearing gloves as tight as most of my clothes have become since this lockdown began.

“A quick shampoo and rinse later and I was standing by the front door, with my best running shoes on, ready to escape.

“That’s not too bad,” said the wife, as I edged back into the kitchen wary it might be a ruse to trap me so that she could wreak vengeance.

“But no, she was right.

“Even though I say so myself, I had actually done okay.”

Salon owner Joanne Palacios said: “Every woman knows there is nothing worse than being unable to keep your hair looking good.

“This service at least gives them an option to touch up their roots, although it’s going to take a huge leap of faith by some to trust their husbands to do the job usually handled by our team of qualified hairdressers.

“But we’ve had about 20 requests already and so far there have been no complaints!”

