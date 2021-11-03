Former Evening Express sports editor Charlie Allan to make comedy debut to raise money for Grampian Hospital Radio

Former Evening Express sports editor Charlie Allan will make his debut as a comedian next week to raise money for Grampian Hospital Radio.

Mr Allan has been involved with GHR since retiring from the Evening Express in 2017.

He hosts the breakfast show Monday to Friday from 7am until 9am and shares his joke of the day.

Mr Allan, known on the airwaves by his DJ name Slim Boy Fat, decided to write a book filled with his jokes of the day to raise money for the radio station.

He said: “It’s just a collection of the jokes that I put on – they are very corny jokes, but all suitable to be heard in the hospital.

“I thought I’d put them all together in a book because the hospital radio is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year and they are launching an app that people can download on their mobiles.

“It’s just so the hospital radio can be heard out with the walls of ARI and all the other hospitals.”

The app allows family and friends of the people who are in hospital to leave messages and put in song requests. Mr Allan said they had received requests from as far afield as Australia.

All proceeds from the book called Laughter is the Best Medicine will go towards covering the cost of the app.

To date, they have raised around £2,500 and aim to hit £4,000.

Comedy debut at Mac’s Pizzeria

Charlie Allan will take to the stage for his comedy debut to promote his Grampian Hospital Radio book.

Every month Mac’s Pizzeria hosts a comedy night and on Sunday, November 14, Mr Allan will join other local comedians for his first stand-up performance.

The 63-year-old is looking forward to his first performance but admitted he is feeling apprehensive.

He said: “It’s just a bit of fun really, heaven knows how I’ll get on.

“I’m hoping I won’t fall flat on my face. I’m also hoping they will be a wee bit more charitable because it is in the aid of a charity – you never know they might give me a bit of leeway.

“I’ll give it a go and see how I get on, they can boo me off as long as they buy some books,” he laughed.

The books will be available to buy on the night for a donation.

Grampian Hospital Radio

GHR has been running for 40 years, keeping hospital patients entertained during their stay.

They are keen for the station to expand so that it can be listened to outwith ARI and become more of a local station for anyone to tune into.

Mr Allan said that GHR is something he has taken to his heart since retiring from the Evening Express.

He explained: “Spending time in hospital can be pretty worrying and also a bit lonely.

“Our motto is ‘we are your friend by your bedside’ and that’s what I like to think that we are helping people cope with being in hospital and being their friend by offering a chance to take their mind off whatever is happening.

“People can listen to music, some friendly banter, and of course – my jokes.”