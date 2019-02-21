Former Dons youth star given new role at community trust

A former Aberdeen FC youth star has been given a new role with the club’s community organisation.

Robbie Hedderman, who previously worked for the Aberdeen FC Community Trust (AFCCT) as a Scottish FA community coach, has been named its new business development manager following a review of the body’s structure.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

He featured for the Dons’ youth side from 2001 to 2003 before turning out for Cork City and Derry City in his native Ireland. He said: “I’m excited and proud to take on this new role at the Trust.

“It’s an exciting time to be part of the organisation as we prepare to relocate to dedicated, purpose-built facilities at Kingsford.

“Our goal for the next 12 to 18 months is to engage even more with local businesses and find out what they want to invest in and what they want to see more of in their community.”