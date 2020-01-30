Former Dons players to play ex-Celtic players in aid of mental health charity

A host of ex-Dons footballers will take to the field in a match being held in aid of a mental health charity.

Former Aberdeen stars will go head to head with a squad of ex-Celtic players to support Back Onside in March.

The event has been organised by the regular hosts of the Scottish Football Forums podcast, who were inspired by the stories of some guests who had used the charity’s services.

They have also set up a fundraising page for the charity.

John Brownlie, who presents the podcast alongside co-hosts John Bleasdale and Krys Kujawa, said: “We decided to arrange the charity game due to having a couple of guests on our podcast who have used the services of Back Onside.

“We wanted to help raise funds to support the excellent work that they do.

“Mental health in sport and society is being discussed more often which is a positive thing.

“There have also been some high profile cases in the media.

“We thought an over-35s game would be good between Aberdeen and Celtic as the regulars who are on the podcast support these teams.”

Back Onside provides support through sport for people struggling with mental ill-health.

The charity’s founder Libby Emmerson said: “We are beyond grateful for the support received from SFF Podcast along with all the former and current footballers who are giving up their time to take part in this great event.

“As a small charity with a huge clientele, community events such as the over-35s Aberdeen v Celtic game are key to raising funds and awareness so that we can continue to support those facing mental health challenges.”

The Dons side will be managed by Willie Garner, and former captain Darren Young is among the players who have already signed up to play, along with Phil McGuire, Robbie Winters, Scott Thomson and Jamie Winter.

Darren said: “It’s a good cause and it’s great that there is so much awareness now around mental health issues. There is a lot of stigma around it and it can be difficult for people to speak out.

“Anything like this which encourages people to speak out and shows them that help is available is a good thing.

“The bigger the crowd at the game, the better it is for everyone and the bigger the difference it makes.

“It’s a good chance for people to come along and see some old-timers trying to run about while raising money for a good cause.”

Formartine United manager Paul Lawson is among those to have signed up to play for the Celtic team. The Aberdeen-born former midfielder started his career with the Parkhead club.

Tickets for the match, which will be held at Broadwood Stadium in Cumbernauld on Sunday March 29, are priced at £5 for adults and £1 for under-16s.

To donate to the fundraising page, visit here.