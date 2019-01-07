Former Dons player Ryan Jack verbally abused in Aberdeen bar

Former Dons skipper Ryan Jack left an Aberdeen bar after being verbally abused.

Jack, who was born in the Granite City, was out enjoying himself with friends on Saturday night at the city’s Soul Bar when he was insulted by a small number of people.

It is understood that, after hearing a song and comments directed at him, Jack and his pals left the venue.

Security staff then spoke with those responsible for the verbal abuse and a second group became involved and things turned physical between the two.

The melee was described by one source as “handbags”.

Security staff dealt with the situation without the need for police to be called, the source said.

A spokesman for Soul Bar said senior staff had reviewed camera footage of the incident and were satisfied security staff had done what would be expected of them.

He added: “At Soul, the safety of our customers is our first priority.

“We have zero tolerance regarding abusive or offensive behaviour from or towards any of our customers. On reviewing CCTV, we can confirm staff and licensed door stewards correctly performed their duties as required.

“Our management and licensed door stewards have complete authority to evict any customers they feel is of an undesirable nature to be within our venue, so request that any customers who choose to join us behave in an appropriate manner.”

Jack signed for Aberdeen in 2008 and scored 11 goals in 199 appearances for the club – his last being the 2017 Scottish Cup final.

The 26-year-old midfielder left the Dons when his contract expired and revealed he was honoured to be joining Rangers, who he supported as a boy, drawing resentment from some Aberdeen fans.

He has made 32 appearances for Rangers, scoring one goal – the winner in the Old Firm clash with Celtic last weekend.