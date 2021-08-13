Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Former Dons defender Shay Logan accused of speeding at 88mph

By Tim Bugler
13/08/2021, 12:40 pm Updated: 13/08/2021, 1:05 pm
The charge states Shay Logan was caught by a handheld speed camera
Former Aberdeen defender Shay Logan is facing a motorway speeding charge.

Logan, 33, is alleged to have been caught by cops with a hand-held speed camera on the M9 near Stirling last year.

Logan, who made 276 appearances for the Dons across seven-and-a-half seasons, signed a three-year deal with Cove Rovers last month.

At Stirling JP Court today it was alleged that Logan, whose address was given as Wythenshawe, Manchester, was driving a Mercedes 200 at the time of the alleged offence on May 26 2020, at a speed of 88mph in the 70mph limit.

