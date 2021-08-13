Former Dons defender Shay Logan accused of speeding at 88mph

Former Aberdeen defender Shay Logan is facing a motorway speeding charge.
Logan, 33, is alleged to have been caught by cops with a hand-held speed camera on the M9 near Stirling last year.
Logan, who made 276 appearances for the Dons across seven-and-a-half seasons, signed a three-year deal with Cove Rovers last month.
At Stirling JP Court today it was alleged that Logan, whose address was given as Wythenshawe, Manchester, was driving a Mercedes 200 at the time of the alleged offence on May 26 2020, at a speed of 88mph in the 70mph limit.
