Former Dons captain Russell Anderson gives pupils a taste of university life

Pupils have been given a taste of university life – thanks to an Aberdeen FC legend.

Children from Kirkhill Primary School in Kincorth visited Aberdeen University as part of an initiative to get them thinking about their future careers.

The visit was organised through the Russell Anderson Development School after the former centre back had spoken with the principal at the university.

The foundation was launched by the former Dons skipper in 2012, in a bid to promote positive attitudes towards health and fitness, as well as increasing the provision of football development in recognised socially deprived areas of the Granite City.

Pupils from primary five and seven were given a tour of the historic campus and shown artefacts from its museum collection.

Children were wide-eyed in amazement as they got to handle Victorian-era items including a wick cutter and police baton from the Banffshire Constabulary.

Russell said: “I had a discussion with the university principal to give him a better understanding of what we do at the foundation.

“Interestingly the vast majority of children we help are right on the doorstep of the university.

“We both felt there was some commonality on what the university is trying to do with its widening access scheme to have a more diverse student population.

“When we speak to a lot of children at the schools we are working with, university is never really on their radar for a variety of reasons.

“We felt it was a good fit to give the children the opportunity to open their minds up to the possibility of going onto university after secondary school.”

Chris Sojka, widening participation officer at the university, said: “We are open to all and we want to raise the aspirations of children in the area and get them involved in the university.”