Former Crufts judge to rate animals at north-east dog show

A former Crufts judge will rate the abilities of canines at a new dog show in the north-east.

The first Cruden Bay Companion Dog Show has been organised for September 7 in place of the annual summer gala.

Funds raised from the event will go towards the local community association and the group has promised a fun day for families and their four-legged friends.

Event organiser Gysele van Driel said: “It is replacing the gala this year as we couldn’t find enough volunteers to put up all the gala tents required.

“We thought we would try something else that doesn’t involve as much setting up.

“Kennel Club regulations will be in place for the companion dog show and judging will start at 11am.

“We will also have an agility and flyball display and there will be a barbecue, kids’ rides and a bouncy castle.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Dogs registered to take part in the event will be judged on their appearance as well as their temperament.

Pedigree dogs will take part in the first show and all other pets registered will be featured in the novelty section.

Gysele added: “The pedigree judge is Patricia Dempster, who has been judging at all levels for more than 30 years. She has judged at championship level in every country of the UK.

“Her biggest honour was judging at Crufts in 2012. She’s been quite a successful breeder and exhibitor over the years but only does a few a shows now.

“The novelty judge is Hilary Greensill. This will be one of her first events but she has been a dog owner for more than 30 years.”

Two local dog clubs will be at the event – the Devana Dogs Agility Club, from Kemnay, and the Scratch Squad flyball club, from Inverurie. The groups will set up an agility course for owners to put their dogs through their paces.

The event will take place from 10am on Saturday September 7 at Mill Park in Cruden Bay.