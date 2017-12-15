Former council finance boss Willie Young set to be named Deputy Lieutenant of Aberdeen

The city’s former finance chief is set to be named as the new Deputy Lieutenant of Aberdeen.

It will mark a return to public office for Willie Young, pictured, who lost his council seat at May’s local elections in the wake of the “wall-gate” row.

There is a team of Deputy Lieutenants, and the role will see Mr Young supporting the current Lord Lieutenant, Lord Provost Barney Crockett.

A spokesman for Aberdeen City Council said: “We can confirm that Mr William Young will be installed as a Deputy Lieutenant by the Lord Provost in his role as Lord-Lieutenant.”

It is expected to be announced officially in an upcoming issue of the Edinburgh Gazette.

The move follows the former Bridge of Don councillor’s retirement from politics after failing to keep the seat he had held for 10 years.

The “wall-gate” row erupted in April after it emerged large-scale repairs, funded by a grant from cycling charity Sustrans, had been allocated at Wellington Brae without first being put to a council committee for approval.

Mr Young insisted he did nothing wrong with regard to the public money used to fix the wall and said he was “exonerated” by a council report on the issue.

Speaking after being voted out Mr Young said his proudest achievements were keeping the former coalition going for five years, delivering the Third Don Crossing and progressing the Berryden Corridor plans. In his new role he will assist in public duties, and when deputising for the Lord Lieutenant will be representing the Queen.