Former Commonwealth badminton player to head up Sport Aberdeen

A former Commonwealth star said he is “delighted” to take on the top job at an Aberdeen sports organisation.

Tony Dawson has been appointed as the new chairman of Sport Aberdeen, the arms-length local authority body.

Mr Dawson represented Scotland in the 1978 Commonwealth Games in Canada playing badminton, and he also won 13 north-east titles.

Away from the court, he has a long history of heading up community projects.

In the 1980s he was the first chairman of the Aberdeen Sports Council, which he founded to represent the interests of the sporting public and campaign for better facilities.

In 2007, his sporting achievements were recognised by the Aberdeen Sporting Hall of Fame and in 2016 he was charged with leading the Active Aberdeen Partnership to promote sporting aspiration and ambition in the city.

Now he will head up Sport Aberdeen, which is responsible for the operation of nine gyms, six swimming pools, four golf courses, an ice rink, a tennis centre and other facilities throughout the city.

He was appointed vice-chairman of the organisation in 2017, and will replace Colin Taylor, who will retain his place on the board.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Mr Dawson is also a solicitor and senior partner at J. & G. Collie & Co, and Burgess of Guild for the City of Aberdeen.

He said he is “delighted” to take on the role and is hoping to build on the work already under way at Sport Aberdeen.

Mr Dawson, 67, said: “I’m delighted with the appointment and I am looking forward to working with everybody at Sport Aberdeen. We’re very successful and much of it is down to a good management team and staff.

“We still have a lot to do, but I think all of us are proud of what we have achieved since we took over the running of the facilities from the council.

“I’ve had many public appointments in sports administration over the years and this is the pinnacle because it is such a large, successful organisation.

“I want to make it even better.”

Mr Taylor was appointed chairman in 2017 having previously been vice-chairman since 2010.

And the outgoing chairman said his successor is “first class”. He said: “One of the reasons I am standing down is that I have a first-class successor in Tony Dawson. Tony will bring some new ideas and he will continue the good ideas.

“People won’t see much change.”