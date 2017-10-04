Former Aberdeen club to get new lease of life

Plans to turn a former nightclub into a laundrette have been given the green light.

The Aberdeen Douglas Hotel submitted an application to turn Oh Henry’s into a new laundrette earlier this year.

Aberdeen City Council has approved the application, which will see the former nightclub on the Adelphi transformed.

In their decision notice, planners said: “The proposed use would not conflict with the application site’s land-use designation, while the proposed replacement windows would not be unduly adverse to the appearance of the Union Street Conservation Area.”