Former classmates to meet for first time since demolition of Aberdeen academy

A former north-east pupil is encouraging students and teachers alike to attend a school reunion.

Sandra McCallum, 55, left Kincorth Academy in 1979 and hopes to reach as many familiar faces from her time at the academy to attend the gathering on November 16.

The school, which was first opened in 1971, was demolished earlier this year with pupils moving to the much-anticipated £47 million Lochside Academy in August.

They were joined by pupils from Torry Academy at the new site, which caters for up to 1,350 pupils.

It boasts facilities including an incorporated dance studio, fitness suite, games hall, six-lane swimming pool, a garden and 3G pitch.

Sandra said: “We thought it would be a good idea to organise a get-together to see some old faces and remember the good old times, as well as to reminisce about our old school which we said farewell to earlier this year.

“Our first reunion took place in 1990, which was obviously a long time ago, and I actually remember there was a photograph of it in the Evening Express.

“The reunion is for everyone in the class of 1975 and we hope to reach as many pupils and teachers from this time and would love to see them all there.”

Sandra hopes the upcoming event will be as successful as the last.

She continued: “We had a big turnout at the last reunion, and we all had a great time chatting about what everyone has been up to since leaving school and where we all live now. “It will be interesting to see how different it will be this time, because a lot of us are old enough to be grandparents now.

“We’re part of a small village community where everyone knows each other, so it’s very easy to talk about things.

“I’m sure it will be fantastic.”

Former pupils and staff at the school were invited to an open day last year ahead of the building closing down.

There was a grand tour of the facilities as well as a special photo exhibition on display in the assembly hall, with more than 200 pictures.

The Kincorth Academy 40th Reunion will take place on November 16 from 3pm to 7pm at The Abbot in Kincorth.

Tickets are free and can be collected at the venue.