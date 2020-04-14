Former Aberdeen pub could soon become two flats

A former Aberdeen pub could be turned into new flats.

The East Neuk bar on King Street is proposed to be turned into two residential flats, which would be delivered as affordable housing.

New plans have been lodged for the site by Ryden LLP on behalf of Drumrossie Land Development Co Ltd.

If approved, the former pub would be re-configured and turned into a one-bedroom flat accessed from the rear of the property, and a three-bedroom flat, with the entrance at the front.

Flats are currently in the process of being built to the east side of the former pub, and there is also planning permission to convert a two and a half storey building to the rear of the site.

It has been backed by Grampian Housing Association, which has been working with the firm for several years.

Victoria Anderson, development officer at Grampian Housing Association, said: “Grampian Housing Association has a strong working relationship with Drumrossie Land Development Co Ltd having worked together to deliver many affordable homes across the Aberdeen Housing Market Area in the last two years.

“Key to this has been identifying and developing sites in places where people want to live.

“We are committed to building upon this strong working relationship and with that in mind can confirm our commitment to the East Neuk, King Street development and ability to assist in delivering the proposed additional affordable homes.

“The additional two units help provide a mix on a development that is dominated by two bedroom properties.

“We therefore believe that the East Neuk Bar King Street proposal will assist Aberdeen City Council tackle the housing shortage by providing a more attractive mix and additional units to an existing affordable housing development.”

A planning statement submitted alongside the application states that Drumrossie Land Development Co Ltd is keen to retain the character of the site, therefore the signage fascia and the fenestration associated with the former pub will be retained.

It added that a replacement entrance door would be installed in the front.

It has also been pitched as a “zero-car” development.