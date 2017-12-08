Former church could be turned into cafe

A bid has been lodged to convert a North-east church into a community cafe.

Fordyce’s former Church of Scotland building closed down in 2010 and was converted into a family home four years later.

But now its owners hope to return a section of it to the community by converting what was transformed into a family living space, into a cafe for the general public.

The conversion would replace a vestibule, shower and living room with the cafe itself and toilet facilities.

A dining room would also be transformed into a kitchen.