Former charity shop could become part of north-east home

Plans have been lodged to convert a north-east shop into part of a home.

Architects Mantell Ritchie have applied for permission for the project on Low Street, Banff on behalf of their client Marianne Hay.

The former charity shop would be transformed into a living room for an existing home.

Aberdeenshire Council said the proposals would not require any development obligation cash.

A response to the proposals said: “The proposed development does not engage the Developer Obligations and Affordable Housing policies or associated supplementary planning guidance of the Aberdeenshire Local Development Plan 2017. Therefore, in this instance, no contributions are required.”

The council are yet to decide on the plan but want the views of locals as part of the process.

People can comment on the conversion project by visiting the planning section of Aberdeenshire Council’s website before October 12.