A former Aberdeen primary school has now been demolished.

Aberdeen City Council said in 2019 that the former Bucksburn School on Inverurie Road was surplus to requirements and announced it would be flattened so that the land could be marketed for sale.

Bucksburn Primary has been empty since 2013, when pupils merged with the nearby Newhills Primary to form Brimmond School.

The total price of the demolition was around £145,000, according to council papers.

Work has been going on for weeks and, as well as tearing down the former school and outbuildings, has included the removal of all external fences, gates and play equipment on the site.

Aberdeen City Council business manager Councillor Ryan Houghton said: “The demolition of the former Bucksburn primary is ongoing after the building was declared surplus to the council’s requirements.

“Pupils were relocated to the newly-built Brimmond Primary School in 2013.

“The site will be marketed for sale in due course.”

Under the Aberdeen City Council Local Development Plan 2020, the former Bucksburn Primary School site is classed as brownfield, with potential for housing.

The site of the former Bucksburn Primary School.Councillor Neil Macgregor, who represents Bucksburn, as well as Dyce and Danestone, said: “Change is inevitable, of course, but it is sad to see a lovely old granite building which has not found a new purpose.

“A Victorian school, such as this, at the heart of Bucksburn, has provided education for several generations of children over the years and there will be all sorts of memories.

“Empty abandoned buildings, unfortunately, seem to receive unwelcome attention from disaffected youth and the vandalism they cause puts them and others – like the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service – at risk.

“It follows that demolition is the safest way to prepare the site for new owners, though many will regret its passing into history.”