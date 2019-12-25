Former BBC journalist takes up new role on north-east river trust

A former journalist has been named as the new chairman of an organisation which works to maintain a north-east river.

Sandy Bremner, an ex-BBC journalist, has been appointed to the role at the River Dee Trust. He is a life-long angler who has taken an interest in marine and freshwater policy and has advised conservation organisations including Fisheries Management Scotland.

Sandy said: “I feel incredibly honoured to have been appointed to this role. The trust is dedicated to conserving salmon and seatrout stocks in a vast ecosystem with an international reputation. The River Dee and its wildlife have a special place in the hearts of people around the world but they face several challenges.

“Our Atlantic salmon have never been under greater threat and the need for urgent action has never been more pressing.

“I am looking forward to building on the amazing work of the trust, along with national organisations, to meet the challenges.”

He takes on the role from Richard Gledson and Sandy said: “Richard leaves a lasting legacy as outgoing Chairman of both the River Dee Trust and District Salmon Fishery Board, with projects which have won national recognition.”