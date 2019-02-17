Former bank in north-east town to become business hub

A former high-street bank in a north-east town is to become a hub for small businesses.

The Huntly and District Development Trust (HDDT) has taken over the Royal Bank of Scotland building in The Square.

HDDT has been given £56,500 from the Scottish Land Fund to buy the building, which will be used by self-employed workers and small businesses.

After the announced closure of the branch last year, North East Liberal Democrat MSP Mike Rumbles called on the Scottish Government and firms to develop a new way of working, such as creating a hub for local businesses.

The building will become “the Hive”, with spaces for local enterprises and entrepreneurs to hot-desk, host meetings and rent offices.

Space for business support services will also be provided.

Mr Rumbles said: “Although it is shameful that banks have been closing across the north-east, I am pleased this former bank will now go on to be another great asset to the community in and around Huntly.

“It is innovative ideas such as these that will ensure our local economy is robust and fit for the future. As the way the economy functions changes, we must provide support to new business to ensure they are successful.

“I would urge similar projects to apply to the Scottish Land Fund for grants. The fund seeks to support rural and urban communities to become more resilient.”