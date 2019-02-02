Former astronaut to visit Aberdeen Science Centre

A former astronaut is swapping the International Space Station for the Granite City.

Aberdeen Science Centre announced that Carl Walz will be visiting the city next month as part of its NASA in Aberdeen event.

Mr Walz has flown on four spaceflight missions on the Space Shuttle and space station, logging 231 total days away from Earth.

It’s hoped his visit will help to inspire a new generation of children and encourage them to take up STEM-related careers.

Organised with Aberdeen Science Centre and Robert Gordon’s College, the NASA in Aberdeen event is for primary and secondary schoolchildren from across the north-east.

In previous years, events have also been attended by former US astronauts, including Bob Cenker last year, and Richard Hieb in 2017.

A number of engineers have also attended since the city programme was launched, including the expert in robotics, Mason Markee.

There will be a range of events, including the public talk with Mr Walz at Robert Gordon’s College on March 15. There will also be a family day at Aberdeen Science Centre.

Fraser Graham of Apollo, sponsor of the project, said: “It’s great to be involved in a project that is run all over the city and the Shire.”