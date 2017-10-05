Former Aberdeen art teacher’s joy at taking part in charity’s anchor campaign

A retired art teacher has reflected on the success of her first major art project since a brain injury six years ago.

Moira Milne, former head of art and design at Bridge of Don Academy, was encouraged by friends to apply for the Friends of ANCHOR’s 20for20 Anchor Voyage, a commemorative campaign to mark the charity’s 20th anniversary.

The organisation – which supports the Aberdeen and North Centre for Haematology, Oncology and Radiotherapy at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary – has seen 20 individually designed anchors go on display throughout the North-east, Orkney and Shetland.

In August 2011, after a prolonged bout of ill health, Moira suddenly collapsed and was admitted to hospital with a suspected brain bleed which left her with a variety of cognitive issues.

Unfortunately, this forced her into early retirement from a career and passion that spanned more than three decades.

Moira said: “It has been such a pleasure to be involved with this project, especially when it’s a cause so close to so many people’s hearts.”

All 20 anchors will be coming together for the Homecoming Voyage at Marischal College throughout the school holidays from October 16 to 28.