Former Aberdeen star Shay Logan arrested on drink-driving charge

By Lauren Taylor
02/07/2021, 10:08 am Updated: 02/07/2021, 11:05 am
Shay Logan is facing court accused of drink driving.

Former Aberdeen star Shay Logan is to appear in court accused of drink driving.

The Manchester-born right-back – who made almost 300 appearances for the Dons – was arrested last month on suspicion of being over the limit.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We can confirm a 33-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with a road traffic offence on the A944 in the Aberdeen area during the evening of Friday, June 25.

