Former Aberdeen school to be demolished in spring

A former Aberdeen school will be demolished in the spring.

The Torry Academy building is to be knocked down and replaced with a community hub for the area.

The Evening Express reported in July that Aberdeen City Council hoped to demolish the building by September, but it is still standing.

A councillor has sought clarification from officers.

At a meeting of the council’s capital programme committee, Councillor Alex Nicoll said: “The strategic commissioning committee approved the demolition in June 2018.

“When I saw it this morning it looked to be a very substantial building.”

The council’s chief officer for capital John Wilson said: “It is our intention to complete the demolition in the spring so it ties in with the construction work of the new primary school.”

The councillor asked if business rates were still being paid.

Mr Wilson said the council had applied to have rates stopped although there could be inspection costs.