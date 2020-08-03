Former Aberdeen school ravaged by fire for second time

An Aberdeen school has been devastated by flames, for the second time in just three years.

Cordyce School, just off Riverview Drive in Dyce, had previously been severely damaged following a vandal attack in 2017.

The school has been in a derelict state since then, but locals had hoped that a community development could be created at the site.

Those hopes, however, have been dashed.

Emergency services were called to the school at around 9.30pm on Friday night, after receiving reports of a fire in the area.

The scale of the flames soon became evident – and by midnight a total of nine appliances, as well as a height vehicle, were on the scene.

A fire engine on Balloch Way had fed a hose through Riverside Drive and down to the school.

Further emergency services vehicles, including an ambulance, lined the path down to the fire –where more firefighters were in place.

Around 2am, Riverview Drive was closed between Balloch Way and Todlaw Walk with the public asked to avoid the area.

Fire units remained overnight at the scene and throughout Saturday, and left the scene yesterday.

Despite its derelict condition, Dyce residents had still hoped that Cordyce School could be put to good use.

The secondary school had been left without any pupils after young people with mental, emotional and social support needs were incorporated into mainstream schools.

Police are investigating the cause of the fire.

Anyone with information is to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 4348 of July 31, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.