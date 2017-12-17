Former Aberdeen pub could become restaurant after plans given go-ahead

Plans to turn a former Aberdeen pub into a restaurant have been backed.

Proposals were lodged in October for the change of use of the former Ferryhill Tavern, seeking to create a restaurant and associated function room.

And last week plans were given conditional approval.

Located on South College Street, the building has been subject to a number of planning proposals over the last few years.

West Coast Estates had lodged the development plans with Aberdeen City Council for the change of use of the site.

The plans would see a restaurant occupy the ground floor of the building and a function space on the first floor.

Private dining and cookery demonstrations are also part of the plans.

The pub was put on the open market in 2012 and bought by West Coast Estates in 2015.

Previous proposals for the former pub site have included turning it into 10 homes and also to open a Co-op, creating 14 jobs, but these fell through.