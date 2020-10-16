Former Aberdeen primary school set to be demolished

A former Aberdeen primary school is set to be demolished.

The old Stoneywood Primary School on Stoneywood Road has been sitting empty since June 2018, after pupils finished up for the summer holidays and moved to a new premises.

Children were moved to a £13 million building which boasted a range of improved facilities, and have been using the new school since August 2018.

Since then, it has lain empty, although Aberdeen City Council said it continued to manage and monitor the site.

Now, it has been confirmed the school will be torn down.

A demolition warrant has been approved by the council for the site, which is estimated to be valued at around £142,000.

This will include the demolition of existing main school buildings, out-houses, walls and walkway covering.

Aberdeen City Council has not yet confirmed any plans for the space.

It follows after it was confirmed earlier this year Cordyce School in neighbouring community Dyce would also be demolished after it was hit by fire in 2017.

Aberdeen Donside MSP Mark McDonald, who represents the Stoneywood area, said: “Having raised the issue of Stoneywood School with the council on more than one occasion, and in light of the concerns I raised in the aftermath of the most recent wilful fire-raising at Cordyce, this is most welcome news.

“The community will be relieved that the building is scheduled for demolition, having lain vacant for some time.

“It is now imperative that the council involve the local community in the future plans for the site to ensure that the aspirations of the people of Stoneywood can be heard and adhered to.”

The former Stoneywood School was rated “bad” by the Scottish Government in rankings released in July 2018, after being measured on the extent to which the building and its grounds were appropriate, based on factors such as space and facilities.

Aberdeen City Council could also put the building on the market after education officers confirm they are satisfied that it is no longer required.

Money could also be made from the site in developer obligations if the land is picked up by a developer.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “We have a large number of priorities across the city with regard to our buildings estate including the old Stoneywood School.

“We are currently in the process of arranging the demolition of the former school building, which is expected to be carried out in spring 2021.”