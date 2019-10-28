Former Aberdeen police officer in bid to become councillor

A former Aberdeen police officer is aiming to swap policing for politics as he bids to become a councillor.

Neil Murray is standing as a candidate for the Scottish Conservatives in the Torry and Ferryhill by-election on November 21.

Mr Murray served in the police for 37 years before joining a national mental health organisation where he worked as Choose Life co-ordinator.

He said: “I joined the police in my teens and after 37 years moved to a national mental health charity where I delivered the national suicide prevention programme for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire councils.

“My NHS work with veterans reaffirmed my belief that we need strong communities and if elected this will be my aim for Torry and Ferryhill.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Scottish Conservative MSP Liam Kerr said: “Neil’s working life has been about helping people and supporting the community.

“He is a fantastic candidate which I am sure will be recognised by the people in Torry and Ferryhill.”

Aberdeen South MP Ross Thomson said: “Neil is a pillar of the community.

“He has direct experience of the issues that face Torry and Ferryhill, and more importantly how they can be solved.”

November’s by-election was triggered by the resignation of sitting SNP member Catriona Mackenzie. She said the decision was due to a “change in personal circumstances” and that she needed to “prioritise her health”.

Gregor McAbery is standing for the Lib Dems, Willie Young for Scottish Labour and Audrey Nicoll for the SNP.