Former Aberdeen nightclub up for sale

A former nightclub and bar in the heart of Aberdeen has been put up for sale.

The building at 17-19 Windmill Brae, which formerly housed The Garage, Steinhaus and Traffic, is available in part or as a whole.

The premises licence remains in place for the 19,430sqft property, located within walking distance of Union Street and the railway station.

It contains several bar areas across three floors.

It is being marketed by Shepherd Chartered Surveyors and DM Hall, acting as joint agents.

Shepherd Chartered Surveyors associate James Morrison said: “Given its location within a well-established city centre leisure area and the fact it is available in part or whole, we anticipate keen interest in this opportunity.”

Offers over £575,000 are being invited for the premises, which is also available for lease.