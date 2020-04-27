Former Aberdeen head teacher says role in teaching body is ‘honour’

A former head teacher at an Aberdeen secondary school has been re-elected as the convener of a major teaching body.

David Innes was picked for the General Teaching Council for Scotland (GTC Scotland).

Mr Innes has more than 35 years’ experience of working in Scottish education, most recently as head teacher of Harlaw Academy in Aberdeen.

His election took place at a special meeting of the organisation.As convener he will chair council meetings, provide leadership and carry out a range of ceremonial, ambassadorial and other delegated duties on behalf of GTC Scotland.

He said it was an “honour” to have the role.

Mr Innes said: “It is an honour to have the opportunity to serve our profession, our young people and their communities in the role of convener of GTC Scotland.

“I served on the 2016-20 council and over the last two years held the role of council convener.

“Through this I have seen first-hand the breadth and quality of the work undertaken by GTC Scotland on behalf of our 76,600 registrants and for the benefit of children and communities across Scotland.

“GTC Scotland is held in very high regard by the teaching profession and it has rightly received national and international acclaim for its work in registration, regulation and professional learning.

“Myself and my colleagues on the new council are all fully committed to ensuring GTC Scotland continues to build on its international reputation and retains the highest levels of confidence from the profession and wider community we serve,” he said.