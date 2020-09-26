Former Aberdeen giftshop gets new lease on life

A former Aberdeen gift shop that has traded for more than five decades has been granted a new lease on life.

Rosemary McCann stepped down as boss of Nova on the Granite City’s Chapel Street after 52 years in charge in 2017.

The shop had been a staple in the city for many and Ms McCann was instrumental in setting up what was then a new design concept in gift shopping in 1965.

One of her first purchases for the shop was Laura Ashley tea towels – before it became an international brand selling clothes.

And she was the first to stock Paddington Bear in the Granite City.

Now, a lease has been agreed on the former shop site, located on Chapel Street in the city centre, with the owners of Banchory gift shop Copper & Grey.

Copper & Grey opened its doors in Banchory in September 2018, offering customers a range of items from homeware, cards and decorations for all occasions, bespoke jewellery as well as an array of presents.

Owner of Copper & Grey Katharine Canning said: “We are delighted to be opening a new store so quickly.

“It has been a difficult few months for many businesses and we couldn’t have continued without our amazingly loyal customer base.

“We are extremely proud to be offering continued employment to our and.

“We are really looking forward to putting our own style to this much-loved store and continue to grow our unique range of gifts, cards and homewares for both locals and visitors to the city.”

Copper & Grey will be opening their doors at the start of October.