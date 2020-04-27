Former Aberdeen footballer stranded in India ‘desperate’ to get home to north-east

A former Aberdeen footballer remains stranded in India – weeks after the government announced a repatriation scheme.

Former Dons star David Robertson, 51, is yet to be flown home from the city of Srinagar, where he is the manager of Real Kashmir FC.

The former Scotland international, who is with his wife Kym, 50, and 25-year-old son Mason, is desperate to get back to the rest of his family in Aberdeen.

But even though a number of flights to the UK from India have been arranged, the Robertsons are yet to be given spaces on a plane.

David said: “It is very frustrating because we have been sitting here doing nothing for the last five or six weeks.

“We are getting more and more desperate to get home.

“There have been nine flights and so far we have not been given seats on any of them.

“We were told we were a priority but now it feels like the government is moving the goalposts.”

Well-travelled David, who has also coached in the USA, admitted the ordeal may make him reconsider taking another job overseas.

He said: “I love working here and it would be very difficult to give it up but you have to consider your health and your family.

“When something like this happens you want to be in your own surroundings close to your own family and it is horrible when you can’t.”

The Robertsons, from Cults, are being supported by Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn.

He said: “I’ve been in constant contact with David and the Foreign Office throughout this ordeal and it is unacceptable that the UK Government appears to have simply given up on bringing everyone home.

“The UK Government has a responsibility to these people stranded abroad and should be looking at all options, including the RAF, to bring families like the Robertsons back to the UK.

“The Foreign Office must get a grip of this situation and ensure that all UK citizens who want to come home, wherever they may be, are brought back as soon as possible.”

The Foreign Office was contacted for comment.

