Former Aberdeen doctor cleared of making sexually explicit comments to patient

A former Aberdeen doctor has been cleared of making sexually explicit comments to a patient.

Dr Mohammed Nazimul Hoque, who used to work at the Royal Cornhill Hospital, was before a hearing of the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS).

Dr Hoque was found to be “not impaired” and is allowed to continue practicing as a doctor.

The findings said it was “inherently unlikely” he spoke to the woman in a sexual manner.

The doctor was also alleged to have touched the vulnerable female patient on her private parts, asking her if she would have sex with him and offering to buy holidays for the two of them, during an electrocardiogram in 2016.

The woman, who was named in documents as Patient A, gave evidence before the panel.

In a statement to the General Medical Council (GMC) she alleged: “Without warning, Dr Hoque then put his hands down my pyjama bottoms and under my pants.

“I asked him what he was doing and he said that during my initial assessment I had said that I hadn’t had sex with my husband for weeks.”

The MPTS reached its verdict, clearing Dr Hoque of all sexually aggravated charges.

In its final report, the watchdog concluded that Patient A’s recollection of her stay in hospital was “in large parts, confused and inconsistent”.

The findings continued: “Having considered all of the evidence, the tribunal considered it inherently unlikely that Dr Hoque had spoken to Patient A in the manner alleged.”

In her witness statement, she admitted struggling to remember details of her stay in hospital.

Despite the information given by Patient A being, in the eyes of the MPTS, unreliable, the panel states the patient genuinely believes she was sexually assaulted.

It stated: “The tribunal does not consider Patient A gave evidence which she knew or believed to be false.”

It was noted by the body that the patient had suffered a “serious episode of mental ill health”.

However, the doctor was found to have kept incorrect records of his examination of the patient. Dr Hoque believed that putting the findings of the ECG in the patient’s file was an adequate recording of the procedure taking place, which the tribunal disagreed with.

NHS Grampian confirmed Dr Hoque no longer works for it.

Dr Hoque could not be reached for comment.