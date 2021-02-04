Former Aberdeen defender raises £10,000 with mental health charity run

In nearly two decades as a professional footballer, Lee Mair played in Scottish Cup finals and lined up against the best strikers in the business.

But this week the former Aberdeen defender took on his biggest challenge yet by running 48 miles across two days for mental health charity Back Onside.

The 40-year-old – who spent more than a decade in the top-flight with clubs including the Dons, both Dundee clubs and St Mirren – started the year with the aim of taking up running again.

He ended it by running four miles every four hours for 48 hours, raising more than £10,000 and counting in the process.

Lee admitted he had no idea how tough it would be until he found himself in tears in the early hours of the morning.

However, the former centre-half insisted it was all worth it to raise funds, which will go towards funding vital emergency mental health support and counselling sessions.

Lee said: “Back at the beginning of January I decided I wanted to take on 12 different challenges this year and do one every month. Initially, my goal was to just start running again, and I gave myself a target of doing 100 miles in the first month.

“I managed to smash that and then I saw a video of a guy called David Goggins, who is an ex-Marine, talking about this 4-4-48 challenge which I thought would be brilliant.

“Normally I am a terrible procrastinator and I’d have ended up talking myself out of doing it, but I saw someone else talking about doing it and knew that was a sign I was to go for it.

“That was at the end of last week and I said ‘right, I’m going to go for it next week’.

“After the first two or three runs it was going well – I thought it was a nice little stroll. I didn’t think it would be a problem to do the run, eat and get some sleep and then go again. But by the time you finish and get ready to go again, you only really have a couple of hours.

© Lee Mair

“But it was a real grind. The runs in the middle of the night were the worst.

“After I ran at 4am on Tuesday morning, I was shattered and my emotions were all over the place. I had run 28 miles by that point and I was in tears at the kitchen table.

“However, when I was halfway through I had raised enough to pay for 76 counselling sessions and I knew I couldn’t give up.

“Fortunately I had some people who came and did some runs with me – my wife Jill did three. My neighbours were cheering me on, bus drivers were tooting their horns and I knew at that point I wasn’t going to let anyone down.”

© Lee Mair

As well as his family and the local community, Lee, who is originally from Sheddocksley, was also inundated with encouragement from across Scotland and beyond.

And he paid tribute to Back Onside founder Libby Emmerson, who kept him updated by telling him what the amount he had raised could do.

He said: “The support I had has been incredible. I am still trying to get back to everyone who has sent messages of encouragement.

“Back Onside do incredible work. I first got involved with them when I took part in a golf day a few years ago, but it wasn’t until they helped people I knew that I realised just how much of a difference they make.

“Libby basically works 24/7 going to call-outs and making sure people who need help get it. She does an amazing job.

© SNS Group 0141 221 3602

“Mental health is a huge problem just now. It’s been a very, very difficult 12 months for everyone so it’s vital we keep supporting charities like Back Onside.

“It’s something our country needs to be looking carefully at because in the long-term, this is going to be much bigger than any virus.”

Libby said: “I can’t put into words just how grateful I and everyone at Back Onside are to Lee, what he has done not only to raise funds for us but to help raise the profile of the charity is fantastic. The reach that his story has covered will undoubtedly have helped save lives.

“Last year all our events had to be cancelled due to Covid-19 and this year it is looking like we are going to be in the same position, so to have Lee do this and raise over £10,000 is truly amazing and will help us to continue our work in providing services to the hundreds of people coming to us weekly for support with their mental health.

“Lee has always been a great supporter of Back Onside helping whenever he can, but what he has done with this challenge is phenomenal and we will forever be grateful.”

To donate to Lee’s fundraising page and support Back Onside, visit justgiving.com/Lee-Mair4