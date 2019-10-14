Former Aberdeen councillor Willie Young aims to get back into politics

A former Aberdeen council finance convener has launched a bid to return to being a councillor – and promised “more of the same” if elected.

Willie Young, previously a councillor for 10 years before losing his seat in 2017, has been named as a Scottish Labour candidate for the Torry/Ferryhill ward by-election.

Mr Young, who was also previously Aberdeen City Council’s finance convener, is now aiming for a return to politics.

And despite standing as a candidate for Scottish Labour, he has said he would join the coalition administration if elected – something which saw nine other councillors suspended from the national party previously.

Asked if he was standing for Scottish Labour or Aberdeen Labour he replied: “Scottish Labour. Absolutely, I would pin my colours to that mast.”

He added: “If elected I would join with the coalition in bringing about the stability which is much needed for the city.

“Who in Labour wouldn’t support more investment going into schools and council housing? These are things I would absolutely support. The fact the administration is bringing them forward would get my vote.”

Mr Young went on: “My record speaks for itself.

“You can see the things which have now come to fruition which we started when I was there.”

He listed the AWPR, Music Hall, Aberdeen Art Gallery and Union Terrace Gardens, adding: “All of these things were started in my time as finance convener.

“We invested in public buildings such as new schools. We did four in my time.

“I think my record is there to be scrutinised and if the public choose me, it will be more of the same. The most important thing, in my opinion, is to think about keeping the stability and keep investing in the city.

“The only way you can move forward is by investing.”

“I genuinely believe I can help the people of Torry and Ferryhill by investing in their city and doing the things they want me to do.

“Anybody who votes for me knows what they’re getting.

“If they vote for me I will serve both distinct communities of Torry and Ferryhill because there’s different needs for both areas.

“I promise them I will give them 100%. I genuinely, because I live in the ward, believe I have the interests of both the people of Torry and Ferryhill at heart.”

The election for the seat, left vacant following the resignation of SNP councillor Catriona Mackenzie, will be held on November 21.

Gregor McAbery is standing for the Lib Dems, Neil Murray for the Conservatives and Audrey Nicoll for the SNP.

The notice of poll is yet to be published with full details of everyone standing.