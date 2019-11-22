Former Aberdeen council finance chief Willie Young comes third in by-election

A former Aberdeen City Council finance boss has not ruled out standing for re-election in the future despite his party coming in third in the by-election.

Willie Young, previously a councillor for 10 years before losing his seat in 2017, stood as Scottish Labour candidate in the Torry/Ferryhill ward.

But Mr Young failed to be elected after receiving just 395 votes in yesterday’s by-election, pushing the party to third place behind the SNP and Conservatives.

Speaking to the Evening Express at last night’s election count in the Town House, the well-known former councillor, said: “We started in third and we finished in third.

“We put in a strong performance but we were always up against it with the Tories and the SNP squeezing us.

“It’s one of these things.

“We always knew it wasn’t going to be easy.

“We always knew the SNP were very strong.

“We thought the Tories would steal some of the votes and they did.

“But at the end of the day the Labour, Conservative and Independent administration are still running the show in Aberdeen and that will continue I’m sure for the next two and a half years.”

In the run-up to yesterday’s election, Mr Young had campaigned on his achievements as finance convener of the city, claiming his “record speaks for itself”.

He listed projects such as the AWPR, Music Hall, Aberdeen Art Gallery and Union Terrace Gardens as all having started during his time in the role.

Despite standing as a candidate for Scottish Labour, Mr Young said that he would join the coalition administration if elected – something which saw nine other councillors suspended from the national party previously.

Despite being almost two years on, the issue has still to be resolved, with the councillors remaining in suspension.

When asked if he might try and return to politics again or whether those days were over, Mr Young said: “I don’t know, never say never.

“The important thing here is that the policies Labour have stood for and the manifesto they stand on continues to work for the people of Aberdeen.”

But SNP group leader Stephen Flynn said the result showed Labour were “nowhere to be seen” in Aberdeen.

He added: “We need to reflect on the fact we won by a huge margin and the Labour Party quite frankly were nowhere to be seen.

“As I said after the Bridge of Don by-election, they’re dead in the city.”